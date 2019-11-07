|
|
WERTH, CLAUDE J.
Claude James 'C.J.' Werth, MD, died peacefully in Ocala, Florida on October 28, 2019. He was born June 4, 1937 in Hays, Kansas to Clemet and Agatha Rupp Werth. As a graduate of high school and a 3-sport varsity letterman, he spent the summer playing minor league baseball. After four months of traveling by bus to small towns, he decided to take another path. C.J. graduated Magna Cum Laude from Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas, having majored in Pre-Med. He received his MD degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, Kansas. Following a one year internship at St. Lukes Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri, C.J. was assigned to and spent three years as Captain of the Medical Office with the National Security Agency, US Embassy, London.
Following his service at the U.S. Embassy in London, he completed residency training in Neuropsychiatry at The Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota. He was in private practice within the greater Kansas City Metro Area and served as the Medical Director of the Stress Unit in Sedalia, Missouri, where he and his wife, Linda, were in private practice together for eleven years. He retired in 2002 to a life of leisure in Ocala, Florida. His main hobby was an unsuccessful attempt to become perfect at an imperfect game of golf, but had five 'Hole in Ones' to his name! C.J. was a Kansas City Royals and Chiefs Fan and a forever loyal Jayhawk! He loved traveling, reading and bird watching. C.J. claims he lost his battle with squirrels. As a guest columnist, he contributed to both the Kansas City Star and Ocala Star Banner.
Dr. Werth is survived by the love of his life his beloved wife, Linda; four children; six grandchildren; brother, Clem; sister, Cynthia and his faithful brother-in-law, Peter Littlefield.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Werth's home from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. C.J.'s ashes will be inurned in Denver, Colorado at a later date. Donations can be made in his memory to the Salvation Army online, give.salvationarmyusa.org or by calling 1-800-725-2769. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Roberts Funeral Homes, East Chapel, Ocala, Florida. Condolences and memories can be shared at robertsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019