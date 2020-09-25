1/1
Clayton Keith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clayton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clayton Keith
Clayton Keith 22, entered into Heaven on September 19, 2020. He was born November 3, 1997 to Todd and Beth Keith of Ocala, Florida. He loved Jesus, family and life. Clayton was a man of character and strength.
Survivors include his parents, brother Kyle and his wife Casey, grandmother Karen, aunt Kristen, uncle Lee, cousins Kaitlyn and Desiree.
Services will be held at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 151 SW 87 PL, Ocala, FL 34476 with a visitation on Friday October 2, 2020 from 4pm-9pm and the Funeral Service Saturday October 3, 2020 at 10am with a Graveside Committal service to follow at Ponceannah Cemetery in Paisley.
Condolences may be made at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Umatilla, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved