Clayton Keith
Clayton Keith 22, entered into Heaven on September 19, 2020. He was born November 3, 1997 to Todd and Beth Keith of Ocala, Florida. He loved Jesus, family and life. Clayton was a man of character and strength.
Survivors include his parents, brother Kyle and his wife Casey, grandmother Karen, aunt Kristen, uncle Lee, cousins Kaitlyn and Desiree.
Services will be held at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 151 SW 87 PL, Ocala, FL 34476 with a visitation on Friday October 2, 2020 from 4pm-9pm and the Funeral Service Saturday October 3, 2020 at 10am with a Graveside Committal service to follow at Ponceannah Cemetery in Paisley.
Condolences may be made at www.beyersfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Umatilla, Florida.