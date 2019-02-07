|
|
JOHNSON,
CLEMENTINE JOWAN, 76
Mrs. Clementine Johnson was born August 20, 1942 in Pompano Beach, Florida to the late Curtis and Theresa Wilkes. Clementine was educated in the Public School System of Broward County Florida. Graduating from Blanche Ely High School, she attended Florida Memorial College and Community College of Philadelphia. After her illness, Clementine departed this life on Friday, February 1, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Vernon Eugene Johnson, Sr.; three daughters, Felicia (Timothy) Flowers, Jowan Johnson and Patrice (Steve) Noland; two sons, Vernon Eugene Johnson, Jr. and Fitzgerald (Farrah) Johnson; nineteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one brother; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Florida from 2:00pm until 6:00pm. Funeral Services for Mrs. Clementine Johnson will be on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00pm at Shady Grove Baptist Church 9225 SW 27th Ave Ocala, Florida 34476.
'A Summers Funeral Service Make The Difference.'
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019