CAMPBELL, CLIFFORD A.

Clifford A. Campbell, 85, passed away on July 27, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife, Shirley Campbell; daughter, Dorrette Folkes; son, Ronald Campbell; grandson, Jerome Folkes; granddaughters, Rosalee Campbell and Kewanda Campbell; brother, Burton Norris; sister, Viola Powell; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.

Graveside service for Mr. Campbell will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens located at 5050 SW 20th St. Ocala, FL 34474. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to the services, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade)



