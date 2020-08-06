1/1
CLIFFORD A. CAMPBELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLIFFORD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPBELL, CLIFFORD A.
Clifford A. Campbell, 85, passed away on July 27, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife, Shirley Campbell; daughter, Dorrette Folkes; son, Ronald Campbell; grandson, Jerome Folkes; granddaughters, Rosalee Campbell and Kewanda Campbell; brother, Burton Norris; sister, Viola Powell; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Graveside service for Mr. Campbell will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens located at 5050 SW 20th St. Ocala, FL 34474. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to the services, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved