DANTZLER,
CLIFFORD BERNARD
Deacon Clifford Bernard Dantzler, 50 years old, passed November 23, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ventia L. Maxwell-Dantzler, Citrus Springs, FL; son, Clifford Laquan Dantzler, Ocala, FL; daughters, Alexis Dantzler, Anthony, FL, Malia Dantzler, Marion Oaks, FL, Kiana Maxwell, Kiara Henderson, both of Citrus Springs, FL; brothers, Harvey Elmore, Gainesville, FL, Michael L. Elmore, United Air Emirates (Dubai), Vincent Danztler, Crystal River, FL; sisters, Myra Montgomery (Walter), Warner Robbins, GA, Margaret Dantzler, Ocala, FL.
Public Viewing will be Friday from 11am-5pm at Hadley Brown Funeral Home at 127 NW 20th Street Ocala FL.
Service will be held Saturday, December, 7, 2019 at 12pm at First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 11849 North William St., Dunnellon, FL. Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019