Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Dantzler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Bernard Dantzler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Bernard Dantzler Obituary
DANTZLER,
CLIFFORD BERNARD
Deacon Clifford Bernard Dantzler, 50 years old, passed November 23, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ventia L. Maxwell-Dantzler, Citrus Springs, FL; son, Clifford Laquan Dantzler, Ocala, FL; daughters, Alexis Dantzler, Anthony, FL, Malia Dantzler, Marion Oaks, FL, Kiana Maxwell, Kiara Henderson, both of Citrus Springs, FL; brothers, Harvey Elmore, Gainesville, FL, Michael L. Elmore, United Air Emirates (Dubai), Vincent Danztler, Crystal River, FL; sisters, Myra Montgomery (Walter), Warner Robbins, GA, Margaret Dantzler, Ocala, FL.
Public Viewing will be Friday from 11am-5pm at Hadley Brown Funeral Home at 127 NW 20th Street Ocala FL.
Service will be held Saturday, December, 7, 2019 at 12pm at First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 11849 North William St., Dunnellon, FL. Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -