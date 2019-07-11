Home

Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
CLIFTON E. NOVINGER

NOVINGER, CLIFTON E.
Anthony - Clifton E. Novinger, 76, passed away on June 29, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1943 to the late Roy and Jaca 'Eunice' Novinger. Cliff served honorably in the US Navy and later retired as an electrical engineer from the Federal Aviation Administration after 30 years. He has remained an active alumnus of Wildwood High School (class of 1961) and served on the board of the Nichols Cemetery Assn. Cliff was a skilled woodworker and avid fisherman. He loved playing cards with his friends and spending time with his family.
Cliff is preceded by his first wife, Glenna Fay (Jackson) Novinger; son, David Novinger; and second wife, Sharon Lee (Light) Novinger.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Harrison; step-daughters, Tammy Small, Jeannie Baringer, Rhonda Bruce; brother, Hubert Novinger; sister, Carolyn Martin; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Fl. with remembrance at 10:30 a.m. and service time beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 11 to July 12, 2019
