CLINTON E. JOHNSON
JOHNSON, CLINTON E.
JULY 5, 2020
Clinton E. Johnson, 77, of Ocala, FL and Cape Vincent, NY, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Fulton, NY and lived in the Syracuse, NY area for 32 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Bette Harvard Johnson; son, Gregory of Syracuse; daughter, Cynthia, of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, TJ Rudy, Julana Johnson, and Caliah Brooks; nephew, Bill (Bobbi) Stewart of Cornelius, OR; and great-nephews, Jake (Jane) and Drew of Oregon.
Services will be private. FARONE & SON inc. Funeral home has arrangements.
www.faroneandsoninc.com.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
