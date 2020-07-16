JOHNSON, CLINTON E.JULY 5, 2020Clinton E. Johnson, 77, of Ocala, FL and Cape Vincent, NY, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Fulton, NY and lived in the Syracuse, NY area for 32 years.Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Bette Harvard Johnson; son, Gregory of Syracuse; daughter, Cynthia, of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, TJ Rudy, Julana Johnson, and Caliah Brooks; nephew, Bill (Bobbi) Stewart of Cornelius, OR; and great-nephews, Jake (Jane) and Drew of Oregon.Services will be private. FARONE & SON inc. Funeral home has arrangements. Share condolences at