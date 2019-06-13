Home

HOWARD, CLYDE
Clyde Howard, 49, passed away on June 6, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories mother, Carmen Lamb Howard Smith (Robert Smith); brother, Anthony Howard; sisters, Tia Howard and Maggita D. Smith; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Howard will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church located at 5 SE 17th Street, Ocala, FL 34471. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 13 to June 14, 2019
