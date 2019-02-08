Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Springs Catholic Church
COLLEEN T. MCCAUL

COLLEEN T. MCCAUL Obituary
MCCAUL, COLLEEN T.
Colleen T. McCaul, 83, of Ocala, FL passed away on February 2, 2019 at the Estelle Hospice House. Colleen was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and moved to this area in 1991 from Bethlehem, PA. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Colleen was a member of Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church, and used to visit the home bound members and was active in many of the church groups and ministries. She enjoyed gardening and volunteering at the Ocala Civic Theatre.
Colleen is preceded in death by her husband, James P. McCaul; and two sisters, Audrey and Donna. She is survived by her son, Kevin J. (Karen) McCaul of Cowpens, SC; daughter, Alison (Keith) Gravley of Midlothian, TX; and five grandchildren.
The family is going to have a viewing at the chapel at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, then the mass will be begin at 11:00 am celebrating Colleen's life. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Our Lady of the Springs Church, or Hospice of Marion County in memory of Colleen. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
