JOINER, COLON DEAN
Colon Dean Joiner, 83, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Ocala, FL. Born July 21, 1936, in McIntosh, FL, he was the youngest of four children born to Clarence and Sadie Williams Joiner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Adele Henderson and Maxine Thigpen.
He is survived by his two brothers, James C. Joiner of Micanopy and George Lamar Joiner of Ocala; his wife of 28 years, Robbie K. Joiner; his son, Glenn K. Joiner of Jonesboro, AR; daughters, RaLynn Joiner of Jonesboro, AR and Wynette J. Browning of Starke, FL; grandsons, Roy Crews, Jeff Moore and Josh Browning; granddaughter, Ashley J. Cantwell; and three great grandchildren.
Colon graduated from Ocala High School in 1954 and proudly served in the U. S. Navy 1954-1958, assigned to the USS Princeton in the Far East. He retired from the Navy Reserves in 1986.
The family will be receiving friends from 3pm-5pm on Monday August 12, 2019 at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel located at 606 SW 2nd AVE Ocala, FL 34471. A funeral service will begin at 5pm on Monday also at the Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. The family will be having a reception at the Hilton Hotel in Ocala on Monday at 6:30pm following the Funeral Service. Interment will be on Tuesday at 2pm in Bushnell at the Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P. O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please see his full obituary online at
www.Robertsfunerals.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019