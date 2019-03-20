|
KUYKENDALL,
CONNIE (SOPKO)
Connie (Sopko) Kuykendall born February 17, 1951 in Stoudsburg, PA, passed away in Ocala, FL on March 13, 2019 to be reunited with her mother, Mary Bose, and her eldest son, David E. Kuykendall.
A beloved mother herself, she leaves behind and in hand of our God and savior Jesus Christ her husband of 45 yrs, Edward Kuykendall; daughters, Kelly (Jeremiah McQueen), Roxanne (James Fox); son, Travis Kuykendall; grandchildren, Blake, Kaylee, Makaylee, Makenzie, Reni, Torey, Maximus, Cayla, Shayla, Linnette, Tamisha, Taisha and many more she has taken in over the years she loved as her own. Also her best friend and sister, June Bell.
Connie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and the matriarch of her family. She was a very giving, loving full hearted and serving woman to many. She worked and volunteered in Marion county as a Firefighter, 1st responder and the humane society. she owned and operated restaurant, auto body shop, fencing and remodeling services. She will be missed and never forgotten by all who knew her and all who were touched by her. As her husband and best friend, I will always love and honor her name - Connie S. Kuykendall.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019