MOORE,
CONSTANCE (CONNIE)
Constance (Connie) Moore, 89, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on October 7, 2019. Connie was born in Rockland, Maine, where she met her husband, Bill. She embarked on an exciting US Navy career with Bill as a military wife, assigned to the logistics of moving her family around the world to places such as Virginia, California, Guam, and Japan. After retiring to a small farm in Australia for 10 years, Connie moved back to America, became a Shaklee business owner in South Carolina, and eventually settled in Belleview and Summerfield, Florida.
While in Florida, she became a published author by writing four books about her life in Australia, joined a dance group and performed throughout the local community, and led a prayer group in her home. As a mother, Connie wore many hats, such as teacher, nurse, mediator, farmer, mentor, seamstress, encourager, brick mason, cook, and entertainment coordinator, but her greatest achievement was raising seven children who became her pride and joy. Anyone who knew her, knew about her amazing children.
She was preceded by parents, Lesley and Virginia; her husband of 59 years, Bill; sisters and brother, Goldie, June, and Tim; and grandchildren, Grace and Blake.
She is survived by her children, William, Michael, Richard, Teresa, Pamela, Jacqueline, and Brian; 18 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Per her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CBN Ministries in Connie Moore's name at my.cbn.com/pg/causes/tribute.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019