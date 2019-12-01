Home

Cora Christine Hancock Obituary
HANCOCK,
CORA CHRISTINE
Cora Christine Hancock was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1935. She left to go to her heavenly Father on November 26, 2019.
She was blessed with six wonderful children; also, with three stepchildren that she loved dearly. She was a wonderful wife to her husband, Bill, and loved him very much. She also knew how much he loved her. They were together for 44 years.
Visitation will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala FL, on December 5, 2019 from noon to 1pm with a funeral service to follow.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
