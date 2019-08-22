|
|
EVANS, CORA LEE
Ocala - Cora Lee Evans, 91, passed away August 14, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Evans will be held on August 24, 2019, 11am at Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church, 8792 NW 38th Avenue Road, Ocala, Florida. Reverend Derrell D. Redding, Pastor. Reverend Herman Boone will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Evans residence, 2256 N.W. 1st Avenue, Ocala, Florida, at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019