Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:15 AM
Evans residence for cortege
2256 N.W. 1st Avenue
Ocala, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church
8792 NW 38th Avenue Road
Ocala, FL
View Map
CORA LEE EVANS

CORA LEE EVANS Obituary
EVANS, CORA LEE
Ocala - Cora Lee Evans, 91, passed away August 14, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Evans will be held on August 24, 2019, 11am at Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church, 8792 NW 38th Avenue Road, Ocala, Florida. Reverend Derrell D. Redding, Pastor. Reverend Herman Boone will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Evans residence, 2256 N.W. 1st Avenue, Ocala, Florida, at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
