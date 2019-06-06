Home

COREY DESHAWN HARRIS

COREY DESHAWN HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, COREY DESHAWN
Mr. Corey Deshawn Harris, 48, of Ocala, Florida died May 25, 2019 at Advent Health Ocala, Florida. Born in Miami, Florida Mr. Harris was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Starke, FL. Corey attended the schools in the Bradford County School System and in the country of Germany. He participated in the band and football. Corey graduated from college with an Associate Degree.
Mr. Corey Deshawn Harris is survived by his mother, Barbara J. Samuel (Irvin) of Ocala, Florida; father, Tommy Harris; one step-son, Keandrea; one brother, Christopher Harris; two sisters, Nichole Rayon and Tiesha Robinson; a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and many sorrowing friends.
Funeral Services of Corey Deshawn Harris will be held at 11:00am on Saturday June 8, 2019 in the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Starke, FL under the direction of Rev. Johnathan Howard. Interment will be held in Oddfellow Cemetery Starke, FL under the direction of Haile Funeral Home Inc 802 North Oak Street Starke, FL 32091 (904) 964-7905. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 for friends, 3:00pm-6:00pm at the Carl D Haile Memorial Chapel/Haile Funeral Home. The Cortege will form at the residence of Mr. John Henry Hudson Starke, FL at 10:30am Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 6 to June 7, 2019
