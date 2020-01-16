|
|
GRAHAM,
CORTNEY TYRONE
Ocala - Mr. Cortney (T-Low) Tyrone Graham, age 45, transition to be with his heavenly father on January 4, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Cortney was a graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1992). He was employed by Borden Dairy Milk Company.
Cortney leaves to cherish his precious memories wife, Shanetia Vernon Graham; mother, Betty Johnson; children, Jamal Graham, Tyquan Gunsby, Keziah Stocker, Cortney Graham, Jr., Corynte 'Taj' Graham, Cortlynn Graham; granddaughter, Jaida Graham; sisters, Lisa Rackard, Carla Douglas, Bridgette Williams; brothers, Patrick Webb, George Graham, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A Life Celebration for Cortney (T-Low) Tyrone Graham will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Maricamp Church of Christ, Eulogist, Ministry Charles Larry 111. Mr. Graham will lie in repose (1) one hour prior to service only (12:00 Noon until 1:00PM) at Maricamp Church of Christ. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020