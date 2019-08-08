Home

Services
O B Samuel Funeral Home
21 S 10th St
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3292
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
New Life Ministries
9707 County Rd 229
Wildwood, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Ministries
9707 County Rd 229
Wildwood, FL
GOLDSMITH,
COURTREAZ, 19
Courtreaz, our beloved priceless treasure! We thank God for the beautiful life given to us for a short season. We will be united again, as nothing can separate us from the love of God! Our families thank EVERYONE for all the love and prayers shown to us!
Celebrating his life and memories are parents, Treasure and Gerald Butler, Courtney and Monica Hopkins; grandparents, Sophilia Givens, Henry and Cassandra Goldsmith, Jay and Cheryl Hopkins; brothers, Antoine Goldsmith, Jalynn and Jordyn Butler; sisters, Jiyah Hamilton, Kourtnei Hopkins, Kearia and Kelsey Roberts.
A Celebration of Life of Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 am, New Life Ministries, 9707 County Rd 229, Wildwood, FL. Public visitation will be at 10:00 am, one hour prior to the service. Family and friends are asked to meet the immediate family members at the church at 10:45 to form the procession. Flowers may be sent to O.B. Samuel Funeral Home, 21 SE 10th St. Williston, FL, 352-528-3292. Flowers will be received at the funeral home through 5 pm Friday and at the church the morning of the service. Suggested florist, Amazing Florals, 352-512-9619. Resolutions may be faxed to 352-629-4434.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
