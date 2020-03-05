|
|
LUTTRELL, CRAIG WESLEY
Ocala - Craig Wesley 'CW' Luttrell, 72, passed away on February 27, 2020. He was born November 21, 1947, in Brilliant, Ohio to John 'Jack' Wesley Luttrell and Elsie Jane Myers.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Elsie Luttrell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Susan Jane Luttrell; son, Chad Luttrell (Jenny); brother, Mark Luttrell (June); sister, Brenda Rutherford (Rod); grandchildren, Jared Edwards, Cade Edwards and Tori Luttrell.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Central Church of Christ, 4200 E. Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470. Wayne Yancey and Darrel Yontz officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice at www.hospiceangels.org as they have been a tremendous blessing to multiple family members.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020