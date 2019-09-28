|
|
AQUINO, CRISTINO UGERIO
Cristino Ugerio Aquino, 86, of Ocala passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Legacy House in Ocala. Cristino was born in Magsingal, Ilocos Sur, Philippines, lived in Chicago then retired to Ocala in 1996. In addition to his profession as a Computer Programming Consultant, he was a successful entrepreneur with careers in automobile sales, real estate and investing.
Survivors include his wife, Marciana Aquino of Ocala, FL; his sister, Amelia Aquino, Ocala, FL; his children, James (Amy) Aquino of Arlington Heights, IL and Janet Aquino of Hoffman Estates, IL; and grandchildren, Benjamin Aquino, Isabelle Aquino and Juliet Aquino, all of Arlington Heights, IL.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro L. Aquino and Sixta Ugerio Aquino.
A funeral service will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Ocala at a date and time to be announced. A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019