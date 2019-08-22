|
BROWN,
CURNELIUS ANDREW
Curnelius Andrew Brown, 33, passed away on August 12, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Sheryl Thomas-Brown; children, Curnelius Brown, Jr. and Curnel Brown; parents, Cedric and Ivory Smith and Curlee K. Brown; step children, Brenton Coleman, Charles Perry, and Shery'Nekia Thomas; maternal siblings, Kenneth Brown, Michael Chapman, Jr., and Cedric Smith, Jr.; 18 paternal siblings; grandparents, Elizabeth Gavin and Kathy Harvey; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Curnelius Brown will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Church located at 718 NW 7th St. Ocala, FL 34475. Viewing will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Kingdom Impact Ministries located at 2303 NE Jacksonville Rd. Ocala, FL. from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019