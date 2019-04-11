|
DUNCAN, SR.,
CURTIS WILLIAM
Curtis William Duncan, Sr., 53, passed away on April 1, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories children, Curtis Duncan, Jr., Jaymon Duncan, Curtline Duncan, Curt'yh Duncan, Mya Duncan, Disree Duncan, Bianca Duncan, Curtaisa Duncan and She'Nia Duncan; grandchildren; mother, Barbara Pridgeon; sisters, Maria Boyd, Leagh Clark, and Melissa Brown; brothers, Phillip Duncan, Bobby Boyd, Ricky Berry, and Kernel Duncan; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Duncan will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00p.m. at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church (Santos) located at 2701 SE 73rd St., Ocala, FL 34480. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019