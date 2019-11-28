Home

Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
CYNTHIA A. COHEN

COHEN, CYNTHIA A.
Cynthia A. Cohen, 65, passed away on November 19, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories devoted husband, Alonzo Cohen; a host of sister-n-laws, brother-n laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mrs. Cohen will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Eastlake Weir Baptist Church located at 14580 SE 134th St. Ocklawaha, FL 32179. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade)
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
