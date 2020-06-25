DAILEY JULIUS BURCH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAILEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURCH, DAILEY JULIUS
Dailey Julius Burch, 87, passed away on Monday, June 22nd, 2020 at his home in Micanopy, Florida. He leaves behind, and is remembered by, a loving family and many friends. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Williams-Thomas Funeral Home of Gainesville. Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 25th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at 404 North Main Street. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26th at 11:00am at Flemington Baptist Church, with a graveside service to follow at Millwood Cemetery in Reddick, Florida. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved