DALE H. MARSDEN
MARSDEN, DALE H.
Dale H. Marsden, 80, died on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Estelle Hospice House. He was born in Alpena, MI to Harry and Belva Marsden. He was the second of six children. Dale worked for the US Forest Service as an Engineering Technician for over 42 years in Wisconsin and Florida, but he fought forest fires across the country.
His many interests included sailing, scuba diving, blacksmithing and farming.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan and two sons; Patrick (Michele) of Berryville, VA and Michael (Cynthia) of Richmond Hill, GA and six grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters; Kaye O'Ryan of Citra, FL, Frances Kerby of Ocala, FL, Ellen (Hans) Erdman of Istani, MN, Kimberly Cole (Weldon) of Durant, OK and brother Charles of Ocala, FL.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 16 at 10:00 AM at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, Ocala.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
