|
|
SCHROFF, DALE P.
Dale P. Schroff (Chief) age 86 of Ocala, FL passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A veteran of the U. S. Army, Dale was born in Detroit MI on December 3, 1932. He was the son of the late Casper and Adeline Schroff. He moved to Florida from Madison Heights, MI in 1961. Dale was retired. Dale had no recent Church affiliation, prior to his death he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. Dale enjoyed putzing around the property, riding his golf cart and spending time with this grandchildren and great grandchild.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Schroff; sisters, Joann Gibson and Elaine Glassford; brothers, Raymond and Delbert Schroff; sister in laws, Kathleen and Peg Connolly, Becky and Mary Lou Schroff; brother in laws, Joe and Dan Connolly, Harry Gibson; and nephew, Jason Gibson.
Dale is survived by his sons, Dale, Jr. (Marlene) and Dicky (Vicky); grandchildren, Dale C. III (Samantha Parks) of Gainesville, Kaila and Christopher Schroff of Ocala; one great grandchild, Lorelai Schroff of Gainesville; brother in law, Pat Connolly (Naomi); and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Hiers Baxley Funeral Services, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala Florida on Friday from 2-4 with service following at 4:00. In lieu of flowers contributions, can be made to First Baptist Church of Silver Springs, Building Fund, PO Box 398, Silver Springs, FL 34489. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019