Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for DALE MCQUAIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DALE TODD MCQUAIG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DALE TODD MCQUAIG Obituary
MCQUAIG, DALE TODD
Ocala - Dale Todd McQuaig, 55, passed away March 10, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1963 in Ocala, FL to Walter, Sr and Betty (Smith) McQuaig.
Dale was preceded by his father, Walter, Sr; brother, James Douglas McQuaig; sister-in-law, Tina Byrd McQuaig and niece, Heather McQuaig.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Jo; daughters, Shana and Katelynn McQuaig; brothers, Donald, Dennis and Darryl McQuaig; and sister, Deborah McQuaig O'Brien.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Countryside Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now