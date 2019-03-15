|
MCQUAIG, DALE TODD
Ocala - Dale Todd McQuaig, 55, passed away March 10, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1963 in Ocala, FL to Walter, Sr and Betty (Smith) McQuaig.
Dale was preceded by his father, Walter, Sr; brother, James Douglas McQuaig; sister-in-law, Tina Byrd McQuaig and niece, Heather McQuaig.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Jo; daughters, Shana and Katelynn McQuaig; brothers, Donald, Dennis and Darryl McQuaig; and sister, Deborah McQuaig O'Brien.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Countryside Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019