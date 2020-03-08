|
|
CAVINS, DAN
Dan Cavins, 73, of Ocala, FL went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He was born on June 23, 1946 in Oneida, KY and proceeded in death by his parents, Otis and Odessa Cavins.
Dan was a Veteran having served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969. He continued his military career in The United States Army from 1974 to 1993, as a Chief Warrant Officer responsible for food safety inspections across all branches of the military. After 23 years of dedicated service, he proceeded to work for The Florida Department of Agriculture in the Division of Aquaculture as Supervisory Chief of the HACCP Program. He enjoyed reading, had an interest in history and loved being outdoors, fishing and farming. Dan was a loving husband and devoted father.
He is survived by his wife, Feliza Cavins of Ocala, FL; daughters, Kelly and Kate Cavins of Ocala, FL and Allison Smith of Portugal; sons, Thomas Cavins of Ocala, FL and Michael Cavins of Panama; sister, Joan Gill of Kentucky; brothers, Ronald Cavins and Larry Cavins of Kentucky. He will be missed by four grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Dan was a member of St. George Anglican Cathedral at which family and friends will come together in remembrance on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm guided by Father Arthur Rushlow. St. George Anglican Cathedral is located at 5646 SE 28th Street Ocala, FL 34480. Condolences, arrangements and donations may be sent to this address. Dan will be laid to rest at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020