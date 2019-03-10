|
WILLIAMS, DANIEL ALBERT
MARCH 15, 1952 -
JANUARY 31, 2019
Dunellen - Daniel Albert Williams (Dan) formerly of Urbana, IL and Farmer City, IL, passed away January 31, 2019 after a period of declining health. Born March 15, 1952 in Urbana. Dan was the son of Andrew Williams and Velva Williams, who both predeceased him.
Dan is survived by two children, Tanya Marie Pollard (Ian) of Grove City, PA, James Williams of Fort Myers, FL; and three grandchildren, Mason Williams, Owen and Declan Pollard. Dan is also survived by brothers, Paul Williams (Mary) of Arizona, Harold Williams (Terry) of Dunnellon, FL; and sister, Helen Reinbold of White Heath, Illinois.
Dan was a hard working tradesman; first as a brick layer/mason and secondly as a union electrician. He took a great deal of pride in his work, helping build a great many high-rises in western Florida. Dan was an avid sportsman loving the outdoors and all the beauty in it. He loved to hunt, fish and camp. He also had artistic ability both in drawing and in woodworking.
Dan never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no services.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019