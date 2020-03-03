Home

STIFFLEAR, DANIEL ALVAH
Daniel Alvah Stifflear, 83, of Ocala, Florida, passed away February 27, 2020 at Hospice Legacy House in Ocala, Florida. Born December 6, 1936, in Schoharie County, New York to Alvah and Carrie Nethaway Stifflear, Dan graduated from Schoharie Central School and earned a degree in accounting from the Albany Business College (Albany, N.Y.). He served in the Navy on the U.S.S. Pawcatuck primarily stationed in the Mediterranean. He was employed for twenty years with Johns Manville Corporation in New Jersey and Colorado in a managerial position, and relocated to Florida in 1981. Dan had an avid interest in genealogy, researching and producing family trees not only for his own lineage but those of other friends and family. He was a high school and college basketball star. Later in life he loved to bowl. Dan was also an enthusiastic fan of the Denver Broncos and the Florida Gators.
Dan was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Allen.
Dan is survived by his wife of forty years, Kay; and eight children, Six of his children reside in Colorado, Brent (Brenda) Stifflear, Ann (Ben) Johansen, Daniel Stifflear, James (Kristen) Stifflear, Janet Stifflear and Carolyn Stifflear, while Kathleen (Marvin) Krohn is a resident of Florida and Sandra (Scott) Beach lives in Massachusetts. Dan is also survived by ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside military service on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, Ocala, Florida at 2:00PM. Arrangements under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dan's name, to Legacy House, 3231 SW 34th Ave, Ocala, FL 34474.
