LEWIS, JR., DANIEL, 77
Daniel Lewis, Jr. of Ocala, FL departed this life June 18, 2019. He's a retired truck driver. Survived locally by his companion, Phyllis Mulkey; son, Demetrice A. Lewis; children and step children; four brothers; one sister; other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 pm Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Gordon Chapel Community Church, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Albert Mann is Pastor. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 4 pm - 7 pm and Saturday at the church 1:30 pm - 2 pm. No viewing after eulogy. Family will meet at the church 1:30 pm.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 27 to June 28, 2019
