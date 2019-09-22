Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Waters Worship Center
3801 N US HWY 441
Ocala, FL
Daniel Scott "Danny" Wagner


1975 - 2019
Daniel Scott "Danny" Wagner Obituary
WAGNER,
DANIEL 'DANNY' SCOTT
Officer Daniel 'Danny' Scott Wagner, 43, of Ocala, FL passed away on September 19, 2019 as the result of a motorcycle accident. Danny was born on December 18, 1975 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to Charles and Peggy Wagner. A self proclaimed Navy brat, Danny spent most of his time growing up in Meridian, MS where he graduated from High School. Upon graduation, Danny joined the US Navy serving in the military police until his retirement. Officer Wagner joined the Ocala Police Department in 2015 serving in several units. Danny enjoyed life and loved spending time with his family, loved Gator football and the New Orleans Saints, riding motorcycles and shooting guns.
Danny is survived by his wife, Maria Wagner; two sons, Daniel Wagner, Jr. and Brady Wagner; and a daughter, Emma Lewis; a brother, Charles Wagner, III; sister, Kathryn Ballew; grandmother, Flora Wagner; uncles, William Wagner, Robert Wagner, Bruce Wagner, and Allen French; and aunt, Sharon Bell.
A funeral service for Officer Wagner will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00am in the Living Waters Worship Center at 3801 N US HWY 441 Ocala, FL 34475, followed by a short reception at the church before processing to Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL for the interment. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Danny's online guestbook at www.robertsfunerals.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
