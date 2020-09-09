POOLE, SR., DANNY 'DAN' WARREN

POOLE, CYNTHIA 'SHATZI/CYNDI' GARNER

Danny 'Dan' Warren Poole, Sr., 70, & Cynthia 'Shatzi/Cyndi' Garner Poole, 61, of Ocala, FL, have tragically passed away, forever cementing a stronger-than-ever marriage of 35 years. They died shortly apart on August 30, 2020, and September 1, 2020, respectively.

Dan was born September 19, 1949 in rural Virginia, to Paul and Jane Poole. Paul was an Army Air veteran of WWII. Growing up in, 'The Sticks,' as he affectionately called it, he was taught the ways of self-sufficiency as a child of three. He would often tell stories of working on the farm with his father and kept that craftsman's mentality his entire life, proudly sharing his graduation from Hard Knocks University. Ever the learner, he turned into a juxtaposition of do-it-yourself and technophile.

He was the co-owner of former local businesses H.A. Busbee Co. and New Ink of America, Inc. through the 90's and 00's. Although known to have the gift of gab, as only a lifelong salesman could, he kept his circles close. He worked in many industries, from selling industrial vehicles to printing. While working at E-One in 1984, he met the love of his life, Cyndi.

Cyndi is affectionately known by her family as, 'Shatzi.' German for, 'Sweetheart,' there is no better way to describe her good-natured personality. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany June 28, 1959 to Fred and Reiko Garner. Born the youngest of five, her father was an active duty US Army veteran of the Korean War, serving abroad with his loving wife he met while stationed in post-war Japan. After multiple destinations as an Army brat, her family settled in Ocala.

Cyndi, in contrast to her husband, did not keep her circles small. She touched everyone she knew, no matter if meeting a stranger, forging a work relationship, the elderly Publix cart attendant that she always slipped a five to, or her family and lifelong friends who she cared for so deeply. She was indisputably one of the kindest, thoughtful, and most considerate people to have ever graced this earth. The hole in humankind that is left in her absence may never be filled.

After they wed in 1985, employment opportunities took them across the country. Together, they formed a family in 1987 with the birth of their only son in Kansas City, Danny Jr. To be closer to the family Cyndi loved so passionately, they relocated back to Ocala to set down permanent roots. She recently passed her 19th anniversary with The Law Offices of Daniel L. Hightower, P.A., having made herself irreplaceable.

Dan is known by those close to him for his love of golf, firearms, repetitively reciting movie scenes, quality bourbon, the Gators (with bourbon), FOX News, and basically every cat he has ever seen. Cyndi will be forever known for her quality as a human being. She enjoyed any puzzle, beating everyone on Words with Friends, feeding every stray cat in the neighborhood, and watching reality competition shows. However, she had no greater hobby than loving her family and friends, but make no mistake, even the most unbiased, secretly have their favorites. For Dan, everyone knows it was the cats. For Cyndi, nobody rivaled her four-year-old grandson, Grayson, with whom she shared such a special relationship. He was the light of her life, and everyone knew it.

The family is devastated by this tragically unexpected loss. Their survivors love and miss them more than words can convey.

Dan and Cyndi are both survived by their son, daughter-in-law, and grandson, Danny Poole, Jr., Lori Poole, and Grayson Poole.

Dan is survived by his two siblings, sister, Suzie and Doug Taylor; brother, Paul R. Poole and family; two nephews, Christopher Taylor, and Ryan Taylor.

Cyndi is survived by her siblings, sisters and their spouses, Diane Millender, Rebecca and Chuck Culbertson; brothers and spouses, Michael and Kim Garner, and Richard Garner; nieces, nephews, and spouses, Harmony and Tony Campbell, Stacey and Jeremy Hudson, TJ and Monica Millender, Nick Millender, Ricky Millender, Dr. Dan and Christine Garner, and Tony Petriccione. Great-Nieces and Nephews, Hayley Landers, Zac Taylor, Kaydence Millender, and Caleb Millender.

Dan is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Jane Poole. Cyndi is predeceased by her parents, Fred and Reiko Garner; and her beloved brother-in-law, George Petriccione.

It was their request that their remains be cremated. A Celebration of Life Ceremony is to be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at City Light Church, at 4645 E Silver Springs BLVD, Ocala, 34470. The ceremony is to be presided over by family friend, Pastor Erik Oliveras.

In accordance with CDC Guidelines, every health consideration is being taken for the safety of all those paying their respects. For those uncomfortable with social contact at this time, or are immunocompromised, the ceremony will have a separate viewing room as well as a live video stream. For updates on home viewing instructions, the online obituary guestbook will contain updates when confirmed. If you would like to show your sympathy through flowers, they can be mailed to 3139 SE 6th PL, Ocala, 34471. For those preferring altruism in lieu of flowers, due to their shared love of cats, the Poole family would have appreciated a donation to the Humane Society of Marion County, Inc. at 701 NW 14th Rd, Ocala, FL 34475.



