HOUSER, DARBY RAY
Darby Ray Houser, 52, of Inglis Florida passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was born April 23, 1968 the son of Pauletta Erwin and Ray Houser. Darby was a native of Ocala Florida. Darby was an independent business man and ran a very successful upholstery shop (Darby's ACR Upholstery). He volunteered at the AMVET center and was motivated in helping all those who needed a helping hand. Darby loved flipping and trading cars, boats, trailers and motorcycles. He never undervalued anything or anyone, he had vision and the ability of making something special out of nothing. His hobbies consisted of fishing, NASCAR, Artistic welding and animal lover. Darby's smile and charismatic look was infectious and always made you wonder... what's is he up to now. Darby loved his Jesus and attended Grand View Church on Hwy 484 in Dunnellon. Darby never hesitated in raising his hands, in praise to our Lord and savior or bowing his head in prayer. Darby will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Survivors include, daughter, Leslie Cox (31); sons, Dalton Houser (20), Dylan Houser (20); mother, Pauletta Erwin; sister, Pam Saker; brothers, Dwight Taylor, Paul Taylor; and gransson Greyson Houser (3 months).
Predeceased by his father, Ray Houser.
A graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Park on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.jesusis.com (A ministry for substance abuse and broken hearted). Go to 'Quick links' on the Jesus IS website and click 'Donate Online'. Condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.