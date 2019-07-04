|
HOLDEN, DARIUS
Darius Holden, 20, passed away on June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories parents, Ronald Holden and Diane Holden; siblings, Terressa Winslow, Ronald Holden, Jr., Zavion Douglas, Courtney Holden, and Chandra Winslow; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Holden will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at Roberts Chapel Downtown located 606 SW 2nd Ave., Ocala, FL 34471. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019