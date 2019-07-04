Home

Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
DARIUS HOLDEN

DARIUS HOLDEN Obituary
HOLDEN, DARIUS
Darius Holden, 20, passed away on June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories parents, Ronald Holden and Diane Holden; siblings, Terressa Winslow, Ronald Holden, Jr., Zavion Douglas, Courtney Holden, and Chandra Winslow; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Holden will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at Roberts Chapel Downtown located 606 SW 2nd Ave., Ocala, FL 34471. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019
