SWANDER,

DARREN MICHAEL

Darren Michael Swander, 15, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Darren was born on November 18, 2004 to his parents, Dennis 'DJ' Swander, Melinda 'Mendy' Swander and brother, Dennis Justin Swander, in Ocala, FL.

Darren is survived by his grandparents, Mike Richey, Dennis and Betty Swander, and John and Melonie Gilbert; great grandmother, Rosemary Branham; aunties, Carrie Munroe and Michelle Richey; uncle, Chris Gilbert; cousins, Jonathan Wilbur, Joseph Munroe, Ashley Medina and Gabe Medina.

Darren completed his freshman year at The Villages High School. He enjoyed finding new trails to drive in his Tacoma truck and connecting with his friends through late night gaming. He was always willing to lend a hand and took great joy in seeing others happy including his family and friends. He always played peacemaker and wanted to see everyone get along. Darren was an outgoing, friendly caring person with a big heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him including the animals he helped care for.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11am at CrossRoads Church of God 8070 SW 60th Ave, Ocala FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Phil Royal Legacy. They provide scholarships to those that share Darren's dream of a career in law enforcement.



