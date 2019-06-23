|
BLITCH, DARRY WAYNE
Darry Wayne Blitch, 77, of Belleview died June 20, 2019 in his home with his loving family surrounding him.
He was born June 23, 1941 in Williston Florida, preceded in death by Dutch and Eatris Blitch, his parents; and son, Steven Wayne Blitch.
After High School he joined the US Navy. After leaving the Navy, he spent many years in the automotive industry. Darry was a loyal member of the AM Vets in Levy County.
He was survived by Mary Blitch, his wife of 38 years; daughters, Gail Nickel, Lisa Blitch (Phil), Nikki Slanaker (Bill); son, Crickett Williams; his sisters, Dolores Green (Stephen), Helen McDaniels (Roma), Sylvia Jones (Oz); eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren.
Service will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala, Sunday, June 23, 2019 starting at 11 a.m.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 23 to June 24, 2019