DARRYL KEIF

DARRYL KEIF Obituary
KEIF, DARRYL
Darryl Keif, 53, of Summerfield, FL, passed away peacefully under the care of Hospice of Marion County. He was born to Kathleen and Harry Keif in Pontiac, MI on February 20, 1966. Darryl really liked fishing, cooking, collecting guns, adopting rescue pets, gardening and he was an avid animal lover. He was also a member of the NRA and the Eustis Gun Club.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Ann Keif; daughter, Corrina Lynn Green; parents, Kathleen and Harry Keif; brother, Greg (Patty) Keif; sister-in-law, Barbara Keif Ridge; and his beautiful nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.
Darryl is preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Keif.
A memorial service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 5730 SE 28th Street, Ocala, FL 34480 on November 23, 2019 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Outdoor Valor, an organization that provides fishing trips to our local veterans.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
