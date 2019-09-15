|
KEATING, DAVID BENJAMIN
David Benjamin Keating passed away peacefully at his home on July 28, 2019 at the age of 66, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. David was born December 28, 1952 to Robert Keating and Claire Molloy in Rockport, MA. The Keating family moved from Massachusetts to Orlando, FL in the 1960s where David attended Colonial High School. David returned to Gloucester, MA following high school where he worked as a carpenter and painter. Returning to Florida in 1979, this time with his own family in tow, David worked as a residential and industrial painter. He retired from the Marion County School Board in 2015 and took up cattle ranching full time. David was devoted to his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his cows.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Claire; and grandson, Matthew.
He is survived by his brother, Paul, and his wife, Anne; eldest son, Brian, his wife, Bobbi Jo, children, Blake, Shelby, and Bettyann; and great grandson, Colton; youngest son, Ben, his wife, Danielle; and their children, Christopher and Jonathan; and his loving niece, Sarah.
A private celebration of life will be held at the deceased's home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019