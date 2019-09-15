Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID KEATING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID BENJAMIN KEATING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID BENJAMIN KEATING Obituary
KEATING, DAVID BENJAMIN
David Benjamin Keating passed away peacefully at his home on July 28, 2019 at the age of 66, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. David was born December 28, 1952 to Robert Keating and Claire Molloy in Rockport, MA. The Keating family moved from Massachusetts to Orlando, FL in the 1960s where David attended Colonial High School. David returned to Gloucester, MA following high school where he worked as a carpenter and painter. Returning to Florida in 1979, this time with his own family in tow, David worked as a residential and industrial painter. He retired from the Marion County School Board in 2015 and took up cattle ranching full time. David was devoted to his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his cows.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Claire; and grandson, Matthew.
He is survived by his brother, Paul, and his wife, Anne; eldest son, Brian, his wife, Bobbi Jo, children, Blake, Shelby, and Bettyann; and great grandson, Colton; youngest son, Ben, his wife, Danielle; and their children, Christopher and Jonathan; and his loving niece, Sarah.
A private celebration of life will be held at the deceased's home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.