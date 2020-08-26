1/
DAVID BRADLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRADLEY, DAVID
Ocala - David Samuel Bradley, 82, went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2020 in Summerfield, Florida. He was born March 6, 1938 to Samuel James Bradley and Marjorie Evelyn Smith Bradley in Toronto, Ontario Canada. He was an insurance agent with Manufacturers Life and The Principal Life Insurance companies most of his life.
He is preceded by his parents; wife, Sherry Bradley.
He is survived by his brother, Peter James Bradley; daughters, Laura and Elisabeth.
Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved