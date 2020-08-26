DAVID BRADLEY

BRADLEY, DAVID

Ocala - David Samuel Bradley, 82, went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2020 in Summerfield, Florida. He was born March 6, 1938 to Samuel James Bradley and Marjorie Evelyn Smith Bradley in Toronto, Ontario Canada. He was an insurance agent with Manufacturers Life and The Principal Life Insurance companies most of his life.

He is preceded by his parents; wife, Sherry Bradley.

He is survived by his brother, Peter James Bradley; daughters, Laura and Elisabeth.

Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.



