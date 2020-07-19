CARROW, DAVID CHARLES

Ocala - David Charles Carrow, 73, passed away on July 14, 2020, in Ocala, Fl. He was born on September 22, 1946, to Raymond and Bernadette Carrow, in Bradford, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his sisters, Lisa Griffin (Wayne), Cheri Sanders; nephew, Jason Carrow (Patty); nieces, Tracey Frost (Bob), Danielle Torrence (Adam); two great nephews and three great nieces.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with Father Patrick Sheedy officiating. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



