1/
DAVID CHARLES CARROW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARROW, DAVID CHARLES
Ocala - David Charles Carrow, 73, passed away on July 14, 2020, in Ocala, Fl. He was born on September 22, 1946, to Raymond and Bernadette Carrow, in Bradford, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his sisters, Lisa Griffin (Wayne), Cheri Sanders; nephew, Jason Carrow (Patty); nieces, Tracey Frost (Bob), Danielle Torrence (Adam); two great nephews and three great nieces.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with Father Patrick Sheedy officiating. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved