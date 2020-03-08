|
HINMAN, DAVID DANIEL
David Daniel Hinman, age 89, US Navy Veteran, of Bensenville, IL, formerly of Countryside, IL and Ocala, FL.
Beloved husband of Mary A. Hinman (nee Buretz) for 68 years; loving father of Karan (David) Powell, Paul (Janice) Hinman, and David (Debbie) Hinman; devoted grandfather of nine; dear great-grandfather of nine; fond brother of Walter (Maureen) Hinman and Martha (late James) Michaud; uncle of many.
David was preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild; and two brothers; and three sisters.
Memorial Visitation 4:00 to 9:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends to gather on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 directly at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 600 W. 55th St., La Grange, for 11:30 AM Mass. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to at stjude.org or Central Association of the Miraculous Medal at cammonline.org. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020