David Lee Thomas

David Lee Thomas Obituary
THOMAS,
DEACON DAVID LEE
Ocala, Fl - Deacon David Lee Thomas, age 85, transitioned to be with the Lord on March 05, 2019 at Palm Gardens. He served as a deacon at Garden of Prayer Church of the Living God. He was retired from the Lake County School Board.
Cherishing his precious memories: A devoted Wife Elsie Thomas,; Children, Joyce Dar, Ronald Raylee, James,
Arthur, Gene, Ozietta (Reid), Margaret, Pastor Dorothy (Lewis), Denese Ferguson;
Sisters, Margaret, Gloria, LeNora, Le Dora (Parhm), Brother, Lee Thomas Jr. and a host of Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Sorrowing Friends.
Life Celebration will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Garden of Prayer Church of the Living God, Weirsdale, Fl. Wake service and public visitation for
Deacon David L. Thomas will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Garden of Prayer Church of the Living God, Weirsdale, Fl.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
