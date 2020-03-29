|
|
STARLING, DAVID LINEL
David Linel Starling, 85, of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully at his home on March 26, 2020. David was a retired major in the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission following a 40 year career. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time with his family who loved him very much.
David was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary-Ruth Starling; a daughter, Patty Starling; and a son, Tommy Munden.
He is survived by a sister, Carolyn O'Hara; sons, Kevin Starling (Marie), Jimmy Munden (Rose), Travis Munden (Leslie Ann); daughters, Ann Marsh (WC), Beverly Cooper (Johnnie), and Vicki Wynne. David is survived by multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A private family graveside funeral service will be Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, FL with Rev. David Butts officiating. Private services are due to the Corona Virus which we are all concerned with. Knauff Funeral Home-Williston is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020