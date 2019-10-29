|
MACKAY, DAVID MALCOLM
David Malcolm MacKay, 86, of Dunnellon, passed away on October 22, 2019 after a battle with dementia and the residual effects of a stroke.
David leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Arline; as well as two sons, William (Debbie) of Goochland, Virginia and Bruce (Liz) of Castleton, Vermont. David is also survived by five grandchildren, Patrick, Allison, Trevor, Emmet, and Anna; and two great-grandchildren, Laural and Jake.
David was born in San Francisco to Malcolm and Margaret MacKay. David graduated with the Class of 1954 from Queens College and went on to serve his country as a member of the US Army. After receiving an honorable discharge, David embarked on a long and distinguished career in the pharmaceutical industry.
David was predeceased by his brother, Gordon.
David was raised and lived most of his life in New York. He was a second-generation Mason and served in many capacities in his lodge in New York as well as in Ocala. Retirement brought David and Arline to Florida where they resided for the past 27-years. David was also active in the Ocala Shrine Club where he enjoyed the fellowship and comradery. He was an active fund-raiser and truly enjoyed supporting activities associated with the . David remained an active member until the last few months of his life.
David was an active 60 plus year member of the Presbyterian Church serving on many committees and gave freely of his time and talents.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of David MacKay to the in Tampa.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019