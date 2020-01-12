|
HARDEN, DAVID MICHAEL
Friday, December 27, 2019, David Michael Harden, loving husband, father of three children, grandfather, and sibling, passed away at the age of 67. David was born on July 28, 1952 in Miami, Florida to Robert and Anita Harden.
A high school graduate, David was a long-time real estate executive, having worked for the Deltona Corporation, Lake Diamond Golf and Country Club, and more recently, owning his own land surveying company, American Heritage.
David's family was his whole life. Being a provider, and taking care of his family - his wife, his children, and his siblings, was what inspired him to work as hard as he did. Equally as important, are the countless examples of David having given back to the communities in which he lived. Whether mentoring individuals, or being an active leader in any number of community-based organizations, the number of lives he impacted is immeasurable. The cub scouts, girl scouts, boy scouts, Marion County Builders Association, and other organizations in south Florida, and in Ocala, were all made better because of David.
David was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his mother, Anita; and his brother, Bob.
He is survived by his wife, Teri; his three children, Joshua, Timothy and Jessica; his granddaughter, Kensington; his sister, Diane; and his brother, Daniel.
He loved so many people, and so many more people loved him.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00am, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Robert's Funeral Home at 6241 SW SR 200, Ocala, FL. The memorial service will be followed by a funeral service at 2pm, on the same day, at Florida National Cemetery at 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020