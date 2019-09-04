|
|
LUNDY, DAVID RICHARD
David Richard Lundy, 72, born March 24, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York, passed away August 24, 2019 in Belleview, Florida
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Nina Eldridge Lundy; daughter, Cyndee Fissell; granddaughter, Sabrina Fissell; and sister, Jane Lundy.
Please join the Lundy family for a Visitation Gathering 11AM, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Masoleum Chapel located inside Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, 5050 SW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34474. A Celebration of Life will begin at 12 Noon with Rev. John Strachovsky officiating. An entombment will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, Florida 34478 or online https://www.hospiceofmarion.com/donate/
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019