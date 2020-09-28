1/1
David Stanton Whittaker M.D.
David Stanton Whittaker, M.D.
Evans, GA - David Stanton Whittaker, M.D., 80, loving husband of 56 years to Sandra S. Whittaker, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, FL on July 13, 1940, he was the son of the late Heskin Alexander Whittaker and Elizabeth McGraw Whittaker.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughter: Elizabeth W. Huggins, EdD. and son-in-law, Charles T. Huggins, Jr.; granddaughters: Catherine Elizabeth Huggins and Caroline Whittaker Huggins; his son: David Stanton Whittaker Jr., M.D. and daughter-in-law, Kerri B. Whittaker; granddaughter: Emily Anne Whittaker; grandson: David Stanton Whittaker III of Boone, NC; and sister: Margaret Grant of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister: Xandra Roth.
Dr. Whittaker attended Winter Park High School in Winter Park, FL, graduated from the University of Florida in 1962 earning a B.A. in Chemistry and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He also graduated from the University of Florida College of Medicine in 1966, completed his internship at the Medical College of Georgia and his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at Vanderbilt University. Dr. Whittaker served our country in the United States Air Force.
Engaging in private practice in Ocala, FL for 27 years, he was a diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners; a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He served as Chairman of the Board of Marion Community Hospital, Chief of Surgery for Munroe Regional Medical Center, President of Marion County Medical Society, and as an Elder of First Presbyterian Church of Ocala.
Retiring from private practice in 2000, Dr. Whittaker moved to Augusta, GA and was an Assistant Professor of Anatomy at the Medical College of Georgia until 2007. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Augusta and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity for a number of years. He was an active member in Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, serving as a Stephens Minister and a short term missionary in Jamaica, Mexico, and Honduras. He served as a Deacon at Reid Memorial.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private memorial service for Dr. Whittaker will be held at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church with Rev. Robert F. Hunt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church Foundation, 2261 Walton Way, Augusta, Georgia 30904 or Thornwell Home for Children Foundation, P.O. Box 60, Clinton, SC 29325 and directed to the David and Sandra Whittaker Family Endowment, or to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Augusta at 1002, Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 28, 2020
Such a wonderful doctor and fine man. Asking God to give peace and comfort to his family.
Martha Williamson
Friend
