Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID VARNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID VARNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DAVID VARNER Obituary
VARNER, DAVID
David Varner, 77, of East Lake Weir, FL, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. David was born in Jonesville, VA to Arnold and Marietta Varner and moved to Ocala in 1980 from Richmond, VA. He was a US Army veteran. He was employed by Highland Tractor for over 30 years, and was a member of the Elks Lodge #286 in Ocala. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grand-nieces and nephews.
David is survived by his sister, Vesta (Billy) Andrews; brother, Sid (Carolyn) Varner; nephew, Joe (Kelley) Varner; great-nieces, Devon (Brian) Tabor and their daughter, Olivia, and Jordan (Aaron) Thomas and their daughter, Hayden; great nephews, Alex, Grant, and Grady Varner, and many other cousins.
David will be interred privately at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church in Ocala. In lieu of flowers, donations to the . Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Download Now