VARNER, DAVID
David Varner, 77, of East Lake Weir, FL, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. David was born in Jonesville, VA to Arnold and Marietta Varner and moved to Ocala in 1980 from Richmond, VA. He was a US Army veteran. He was employed by Highland Tractor for over 30 years, and was a member of the Elks Lodge #286 in Ocala. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grand-nieces and nephews.
David is survived by his sister, Vesta (Billy) Andrews; brother, Sid (Carolyn) Varner; nephew, Joe (Kelley) Varner; great-nieces, Devon (Brian) Tabor and their daughter, Olivia, and Jordan (Aaron) Thomas and their daughter, Hayden; great nephews, Alex, Grant, and Grady Varner, and many other cousins.
David will be interred privately at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church in Ocala. In lieu of flowers, donations to the . Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019