MILLER, SR.,
DAVID 'BUD' WILLIAM
David 'Bud' William Miller, Sr., 84, of Ocala, FL passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence. David was born in Philadelphia, PA and moved to this area 1971, and was a retired Special Project Director for Munroe Regional Medical Center. He was a US Air Force veteran and enjoyed the outdoors and fishing.
David is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Lewis Miller; son, David William Miller, Jr.; sister, Carole Miller Lewis.
He is survived by his daughter, Carole Miller Prentiss and husband, Fleming Prentiss, Jr.; brother, Kenneth Owen Miller and wife, Diane; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will be having a celebration of David's life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Florida National Cemetery with military honors, Donation in lieu of flowers can be made to the charity of your choice. Please view the services at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/734713503. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 352-629-7171.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.